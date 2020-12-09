Planning application submitted to build 47 retirement apartments on Wells Police Station site

Posted: 09.12.20 at 11:04 by Tim Lethaby



Wells Police Station (Photo: Google Street View)

A planning application has been submitted to Mendip District Council for 47 retirement apartments to be built on the Wells Police Station site.

The application for the redevelopment to form 47 retirement living apartments for older people (60 years of age and/or partner over 55 years of age), guest apartment, communal facilities, access, car parking and landscaping at Wells Police Station, 18 Glastonbury Road, Wells, has been submitted by Churchill Retirement Living.

The company announced in August that it had exchanged contracts on the site, with a new Wells Police Station being built alongside the city's fire station in Burcott Road.

If approved, the development will see the current building demolished. The mix of the proposed development to be built in its place would comprise of 31 one-bedroom apartments and 16 two-bedroom apartments.

Planning decisions in the Wells area that have been made this week include:

A planning appeal regarding an application for the residential development of 13 dwellings with ancillary works and meadow on land west of Flowerstone, Station Road, Binegar, by Mr R Thorner has been dismissed.

A planning appeal regarding an application for the erection of a two-storey detached dwellinghouse at The Batch, Highcroft Lane, Binegar, by Mr and Mrs Tim and Diane Gregory has been dismissed.

Rear single storey extension at 1 Pines Close, Chilcompton, by Teresa and Mark Sealey has been approved.

A change of use of land from agricultural to camping with seven self-contained glamping pods at Rookery Farm, Roemead Road, Binegar, by Mrs A Hobbs has been approved.

Variation of condition 16 (delivery hours) of permission 2012/2927 (variation of conditions 25 and 30 on planning permission 2012/1727 - development of a foodstore on the EMI Club/Whiting Way site) at Waitrose Ltd, Whiting Way, Wells, has been approved.

First-floor extension with rooflights and porch extension, widened existing vehicular access, new detached garage with home office/hobby room at 25 Milton Lane, Wells, by Keedwell Construction Ltd has been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 9 (lighting strategy) on planning consent 2017/1526/HSE at Wookey House, Kennel Batch, Wookey Hole, by Alex Reilley has been approved.