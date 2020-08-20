  1. Home
  4. Wells Police Station set to become retirement development after contracts are exchanged

  Posted: 20.08.20 at 08:33 by Tim Lethaby

Wells Police Station looks set to become a retirement development after contracts were exchanged for the site.

Churchill Retirement Living confirmed on the business social media site LinkedIn that it has exchanged contracts on the site, as part of land acquisitions across the country.

The police teams in Wells are currently scheduled to move to the city's fire station by the end of 2021.

A spokesperson for Churchill Retirement Living said: "Our South West team has exchanged contracts on a great new site in the historic Somerset city of Wells.

"Currently occupied by a police station, the site is in an ideal position on the main road into town, close to local shops and amenities.

"It’s the perfect spot for a new retirement development to bring new homes, new jobs and investment to the city."


