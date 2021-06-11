Movie star Chris Pine photographed in Wells during Dungeons and Dragons filming

Posted: 11.06.21 at 17:30 by Tim Lethaby



Chris Pine outside of Wells Cathedral today (Photo: Darren Ollis)

Movie star Chris Pine has been seen in Wells today (June 11) during the filming of Dungeons and Dragons in the city.

Darren Ollis took this photo of Chris when he was arriving at Wells Cathedral to shoot the new movie, which has been filming in and around the historic building yesterday and today.

Chris is listed as one of the the main stars of Dungeons and Dragons, and has been an increasingly well known face as a leading actor in Hollywood movies.

The 40-year-old is perhaps best known for playing Captain Kirk in the 2009 Star Trek movie and its sequels Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond.

He also played Steve Trevor in Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, and was the voice of Peter Parker in the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

You can read more about the new Dungeons and Dragons movie here, and you can see our photos from filming in Wells yesterday here.

