Stars expected in Wells as Dungeons and Dragons movie begins filming

Posted: 10.06.21 at 10:03 by Tim Lethaby



It is hoped that stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and Rege-Jean Page will be in Wells over the next couple of days, as filming for the new Dungeons and Dragons movie begins.

Wells Nub News popped down to the Cathedral Green this morning (June 10) to talk to some of the security guards and crew, and while they were unsurprisingly keeping their cards closely to their chest, it was confirmed that filming will be starting today in and around Wells Cathedral.

No one would confirm if any of the movie stars would be present, though one staff member was heard on her radio saying they needed to find the "closest place to the set to rest him".

Dungeons and Dragons is an American fantasy-adventure film written and directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who co-wrote the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Spider-Man: Homecoming together.

It is based on the role-playing game of the same name and is reboot of the film series, which started in 2000 with Dungeons & Dragons, and was then followed by Wrath of the Dragon God in 2005 and then The Book of Vile Darkness in 2012.

The film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant, and will be released theatrically on March 3, 2023, by Paramount Pictures.

Pine is best known for playing Kirk in the recent Star Trek movies, and he also starred in Wonder Woman as Steve Trevor.

Rodriguez played Trudy Chacon in Avatar and Letty in The Fast and the Furious movie series, and is also known for starring in TV series Lost.

Hugh Grant is set to play the movie's villain Forge Fletcher, and Shadow and Bone's Daisy Head has recently been added to the cast.

Rege-Jean Page, who plays the main role of Simon Basset in Bridgerton, is also in the cast, as is Justice Smith, who played Franklin Webb in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Filming for Dungeons and Dragons began in early April, with a crew of 60 to 70 people in Iceland. Principal photography commenced in Belfast later that month, and earlier this week filming took place at Alnwick Castle in Northumberland.

In Wells, the filming is expected to take place today and tomorrow, with the film crews packing up on Saturday, before the road alongside the Cathedral Green re-opens on Sunday.

