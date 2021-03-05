Your chance to have a say on issues in Wells at annual Parish Meeting

Posted: 05.03.21 at 13:14 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Mayor of Wells, Philip Welch, will start proceedings

A chance for Wells people to have their say is coming next week.

Anyone who is entitled to vote in local elections in Wells may speak and vote at the City of Wells Parish Meeting at 6pm on Wednesday (March 10).

The mayor will start things rolling at 6pm and be followed by reports about the different aspects of council’s work in the last year – such as finance, planning, the Recreation Ground, Bishop’s Barn and the possible purchase of the Portway Annexe.

Then there will be an open forum for members of the public to have the opportunity to speak on issues in the city.

The Covid restrictions mean it cannot be held in Wells Town Hall so it will be hosted as a virtual meeting on Zoom software.

“Please join us on Zoom if you can and have your say,” said the mayor, Councillor Philip Welch.

“Of course, we would rather have a face-to-face meeting but the Zoom technology is well proven and the app can be downloaded free.”

The Zoom Meeting ID is 470 671 9901 and the password 3rThzu.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... JD Wetherspoon confirms reopening date of Wells pub

Read more... Pub giant JD Wetherspoons is to re-open the beer garden of its Wells pub next month, in line with government restrictions. The re-opening of the Qu...