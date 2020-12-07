Portway Annexe in Wells made an Asset of Community Value in bid to save it from redevelopment

Posted: 07.12.20 at 11:23 by Tim Lethaby



The Portway Annexe building in Wells has been listed as an Asset of Community Value in a bid to save it from redevelopment when it is put up for sale by Somerset County Council after the current lease ends.

Wells City Council wishes to explore using the building as a community hub, business centre and as a venue for its open spaces team, that maintains grassed areas within the city.

Last week the council successfully applied to Mendip District Council to have the building placed on the Asset of Community Value Register.

This register prevents Somerset County Council from immediately selling the site and gives time for the city council to finalise its bid.

Cllr John Osman has led the project, having originally sought Wells City Council's approval to draft a business plan.

He said: “I want to thank Wells City Council and Mendip District Council for working so quickly and closely together to try to preserve the public ownership of this building.

"This is a historic building that has played a part in so many Wells residents lives and it is essential that we all work together to keep it in the communities hands.”

The next steps forward are for Wells City Council to consider a business plan that Cllr Osman has prepared.

This will take place at its meeting on December 17. If approved the city council can start financial negotiations with Somerset County Council shortly thereafter.

Cllr Osman said: "The building is a large Grade 2 listed building - it will unfortunately not be a cheap building to purchase.

"However I am hopeful that the city council will agree to fund the purchase. If they do and Somerset County Council accepts the bid, then this could be a once in a generation opportunity to support community groups and businesses in the city."

A number of community groups have already contacted the city council and are keen to work in partnership with them.

If you are a community group that is interested in working with the council in relation to the Portway Annexe, you can contact [email protected] or [email protected]

The Portway Annexe Community Group (PACG) is one of those groups, and it says that with national Government signalling the increased need for re-training, due in part to the impact of Covid-19 on the workforce, it is essential that this building continues to be used for training and learning new skills.

According to the PACG, an assessment of need, based on 200 responses to a questionnaire circulated to organisations and individuals in Wells in November, clearly illustrates the gaps in current provision and growing needs, which could be filled by the acquisition of the Portway Annexe for the community.

