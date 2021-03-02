Mendip councillors vote to transfer Bishop's Barn and Wells Recreation Ground back to city

Posted: 02.03.21 at 10:09 by Tim Lethaby



The Bishop's Barn in Wells

Plans to return Wells’ historic 15th century Bishop's Barn and recreation ground back to the local community have taken a significant step forward.

After almost half a century of Mendip District Council control, Cabinet members voted unanimously yesterday (March 1) to pursue the transfer of trusteeship to Wells City Council.

Transfer talks will begin in earnest to formally appoint the city council as sole trustee of the building and recreation ground.

Mendip has already received an "in principle" notification from the Charity Commission that it would look favourably on any such application, so long as a clear and convincing case is made.

Changing the governance of the charity is legally complex, and the process is expected to take around six months to complete.

Leader of Mendip District Council, Cllr Ros Wyke, said: “We have been patiently pursuing this outcome for many months.

"It’s been challenging, but we are now close to the end of the governance process and I am delighted the people of Wells will soon receive the transfer of this most significant property.

“Communities should be able to run their local assets and take care of them closer to home, rather than leaving it to a council some distance away.

"This enables them to flourish and reach their full potential in the hands of people who cherish them.”

The Bishop's Barn is a Great Barn – one of only 200 remaining in the UK. It is protected as a Grade I listed building and a Scheduled Ancient Monument of national significance.

Wells Recreation Ground is a public open space with a bandstand, bowling green, toilet block, children’s play area, and an informal kick-about space.

The ancient barn, and the land around it, was gifted in two parts to the citizens of Wells for community activity in 1887 and 1897.

Local government reorganisation saw the newly created Mendip District Council handed control of the asset in 1974.

By the autumn of 2021 it’s set to begin a new chapter, returned once more to the community of Wells.

