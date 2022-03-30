WPD calls on charities in Wells to apply for grants of up to £10,000 to tackle loneliness and isolation

Posted: 30.03.22 at 14:05 by Emma Dance



us on Facebook

To provide much needed support for organisations in Wells tackling vital issues around loneliness and isolation (the theme of this years’ Mental Health Awareness Week – which runs from May 9-15), Western Power Distribution is calling on charities, councils and community groups to apply for grants of up to £10,000. Organisations can apply for funding to help support projects in this area until Sunday, April 24.

This is the latest round of grants from WPD’s annual £1 million Community Matters Fund, which has already seen the energy distributor support more than 100 grassroots organisations with crucial fuel poverty grants.

WPD is looking to support and partner with community groups and organisations in Wells to achieve positive change. With loneliness and tackling social exclusion as the core topic, WPD is opening the doors to funding applications from all generational and diverse community groups and organisations.

To help guide applications, examples of the types of project the fund will consider supporting are:

✔ Digital skills and inclusion projects

✔ Social inclusion and connectedness projects

✔ Mental health interventions

✔ Employability skills

✔ Projects increasing community access to outside space

✔ Inter-generational support projects

✔ Befriending services

✔ Innovative solutions to combating loneliness.

For more information and to apply, please visit www.westernpower.co.uk/community-matters-fund. Follow the fund on social media via #WPDCommunityFund

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... The latest Wells obituaries

Read more... Nub News wants to pay tribute to the local people who have made Wells such a warm and caring community. So, we have joined with respected funeral d...

Upcoming Wells Event... Lunchtime Organ Recital: Alexander Hamilton (Wells Cathedral) 1.05pm-1.45pm The Assistant Director of Music, Alexander Hamilton, continues the 2022 Lunchtime Organ Recital Series in the Quire of Wells Cathedra...



Event