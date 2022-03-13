Wonder-weavers, magic-makers and story-smiths needed for festival

Posted: 13.03.22 at 09:03 by Emma Dance



Are you a wonder-weaver, magic-maker or story-smith? Are you a talented dancer, extraordinary puppeteer or skilled circus performer? Or perhaps you are a wonderful-walkabout, or part of the fantastic theatre company. If you have a talent for entertaining family audiences- however that might be - then the organisers of the All The World’s Our Playground Festival in Shepton Mallet want you to come and join in the fun on July 16.

The theme of this year’s festival is 374 Ways to Change the World – work with a social conscience that inspires us to be better and to take care of the world around us, and organisers are especially interested in work that ties in with this theme.

The festival will take place across outside and inside spaces and programming will be supported by our 21 Youth Arts Ambassadors in Shepton Mallet.

If you would like to apply to take part, you’ll need to fill in this short form giving a few more details about your act.

The festival is part of a partnership project with Bowlish Infant School, St Paul's Junior School, Croscombe and Stoke St Michael School Federation, St Aldhelm's Primary School and Shepton Mallet Infants.

Organisers say, “We are hugely grateful to Shepton Mallet Town Council, Mendip Council and Wells Festival of Literature for making this possible.”

For more information about Make the Sunshine, click HERE

