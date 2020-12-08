Who is Wells' most Wikipedia'ed resident?

Posted: 08.12.20 at 13:42 by Tim Lethaby



Can you guess who it is? Edgar Wright (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

He'll need no introduction, but who is the most searched-for person on Wikipedia from Wells?

The Pudding created a people map of the UK, replacing place names with their 'most Wikipedia-ed' resident.

This person could be someone who was born in, lived or has connections to the place.

Drumroll please...

According to the map, Wells' most Wikipedia'ed person is Edgar Wright.

Wright was born in Poole, Dorset, but grew up predominantly in Wells. He attended the Blue School from 1985 to 1992, and is honoured by a plaque there.

After directing several other television shows, Wright directed the sitcom Spaced, which aired for two series and starred frequent collaborators Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

In 2004, he directed the zombie comedy Shaun of the Dead starring Pegg and Frost, the first film in Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy.

The film was co-written with Pegg, as were the next two entries in the trilogy, the buddy cop film Hot Fuzz which was filmed in Wells, and the science fiction comedy The World's End.

In 2010, Wright co-wrote and directed the action comedy film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, an adaptation of the graphic novel series.

Along with Joe Cornish and Steven Moffat, he adapted The Adventures of Tintin (2011) for Steven Spielberg.

Wright and Cornish co-wrote the screenplay for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Ant-Man in 2015, which Wright intended to direct but abandoned, citing creative differences.

His latest film, the action film Baby Driver, was released in 2017, before filming commenced on his next feature Last Night in Soho.

Did you guess correctly?