What's on in Wells this weekend?

Posted: 18.11.21 at 09:40 by Tim Lethaby



The British Army Band Tidworth will be performing in Wells Cathedral on Friday

As more and more events are being organised locally, Nub News is launching a new weekly round up of what's on in Wells each weekend.

Every Thursday we will now bring you our top picks of the events in our What's On section for the coming weekend.

Here are our top event picks for the coming days:

British Army Band Tidworth will be in concert at Wells Cathedral, from 7pm on Friday November 19.

Free tickets, seated on a first come first served bases.

Retiring collection for Wells Cathedral.

Free children's event, the second of three events this year in Wells Town Hall.

Come and join in with Theo The Yellow Bird and Dawn Bosley, a local children's author and singer songwriter.

It will be an all day Open Door Event between 9am and 4.30pm, including book reading, singing and dancing, crafts, first edition book signing and sales.

Come to the Best of Somerset Show Christmas Edit.

With more than 60 suppliers showcasing the best that Somerset has to offer, you will be sure to find you and your loved ones some fantastic treats.

Running from 10am to 4pm on Saturday November 20.

