What's on in Wells this weekend?

Posted: 11.11.21 at 12:16 by Tim Lethaby



The Somerset Poppies will be on display at the Bishop's Palace in Wells all weekend

As more and more events are being organised locally, Nub News is launching a new weekly round up of what's on in Wells each weekend.

Every Thursday we will now bring you our top picks of the events in our What's On section for the coming weekend.

Here are our top event picks for the coming days:

Hundreds of metal stemmed poppies have been planted in the portcullis knot garden at The Bishop’s Palace in time for Remembrance weekend.

There were originally 7986 poppies in 2018 – one to mark each life lost of servicemen from the county of Somerset during World War One – but some were sold in 2018 to raise money for SSAFA and The Wells Branch of the Royal British Legion.

The poppies have been put in place by Dan Vidler, who conceived the idea for the 2018 centenary, with help from staff and volunteers from the Palace.

The Red Dress Project, conceived by British artist Kirstie Macleod, provides an artistic platform for women around the world, many of whom are marginalized and live in poverty, to tell their personal stories through embroidery.

During 12 years, from 2009 to 2021, the Red Dress travelled the globe being continuously embroidered.

Constructed out of 73 pieces of burgundy silk dupion, the garment has been worked on by 231 women and four men, from 28 countries, with all 136 commissioned artisans paid for their work (the rest of the embroidery was added by willing participants/audience at various groups/exhibitions/events).

Explore the people and places of the historic city of Wells with this guide and see how many you can find!

There are 26 plaques in all - some a little outside the city centre and some inside shops and businesses.

Locations include the Swan Hotel, Barclays Bank, the Market Place, the Crown, the High Street and Guardhouse Lane.

