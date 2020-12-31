Wells woman awarded MBE in New Year's Honours list 2021 for services to young people

Posted: 31.12.20 at 09:35 by Tim Lethaby



Karen Deverell, who has been awarded an MBE

Wells resident and former chief executive of the YMCA Mendip and South Somerset, Karen Deverell, has been awarded an MBE in the 2021 New Year's Honours list.

Karen, who since retiring as chief executive 18 months ago has started fostering children, has received her honour for services to young people in Somerset.

She worked for the YMCA in Mendip, which started in Wells in the 1800s, for more than 25 years, including around 17 years as the chief executive.

Speaking to Wells Nub News, Karen told of her shock at receiving the honour, and her delight that the hard work of her team over the years has been recognised.

She said: "When I first received notification through the post, I thought it was a hoax, so I had to check with the county that it was real.

"I was told a few weeks ago but have had to keep quiet about it - I was really shocked, it is a tremendous honour to receive.

"I started working at the YMCA in my 20s as a support worker, and I worked my way up to be chief executive, where my team helped with a number of really important schemes, particularly with housing for young people.

"I am so pleased with what we achieved - teens are not necessarily the first thing people think of to help as a cause, as they are not cute or cuddly.

"But their welfare is so important and, when I look back at it, we achieved so much for them over the years.

"We pushed hard for an improvement in youth services and facilities, and I am chuffed this work has been recognised, it's really lovely."

Karen said it is likely there will still be a ceremony where she receives her MBE, but she believes the people who received recognition in the Queen's Birthday Honours list in the summer had not received their ones yet due to coronavirus, so it might be some time for her.

She said she believed the MBE was for all the work her team had put in over the years, rather than one big or specific project, and was quick to praise all the people who have worked with her over the years.

"This award belongs to everyone who has helped improve youth services in Somerset over the last 25 years," Karen said.

"We developed a lot as a team, and worked well to make sure that this rural area was not missed out for the help it needed.

"We have been passionate about our work, and been brave too, and the whole experience was very rewarding.

"I would also like to thank the board of management for all their support and all the local councils who have been incredibly helpful."