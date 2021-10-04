Wells St John Ambulance takes home top SOUP grant-giving prize

Posted: 04.10.21 at 14:21 by Tim Lethaby



The four community groups with their SOUP cheques which were presented by Wells Mayor Philip Welch

The long-awaited return of the SOUP grant-funding lunch attracted more than 50 people through the rain on Saturday (October 2).

They came to the Connect Centre, in Wells, all eager to hear the four local community groups make their pitch, to meet up with old friends, and to enjoy the delicious soups prepared free of charge by students at Wells Blue School.

First to speak was Ruth Knagg from We Hear You (WHY) who won £400 at the last SOUP in January 2020.

They offer counselling to people suffering from cancer and the money from SOUP went to fund 16 counselling sessions, she said, going on to read out examples of thank you letters that WHY have received from patients and carers.

Wells St John Ambulance were seeking funds to help their cadet training programme and their outreach work with schools and communities. Fifteen-year-old James Peters, one of their cadets, spoke enthusiastically about his experiences.

Children’s World use the arts and entertainment to connect with vulnerable people. Led by Jessica Hirst, four members put on a delightful short performance, in costume, showing the kind of work they do.

Tanya Climo presented the work of the Mendip Fibromyalgia Support Group with a moving address describing the debilitating effect of the disease on sufferers like herself and the importance of the support they offer.

Trisha Fine spoke as a street co-ordinator for Neighbourhood Watch in Wells, her own street’s experience of car crime, and how residents joining Neighbourhood Watch can deter vandals and burglars, as well as keeping them informed about doorstep and phone scams. The local team would like to see every street in Wells join the scheme.

After everyone present voted for their favourite, St John Ambulance was pronounced the winner of £375 with the other three winning £125 each.

SOUP is organised every quarter by Wells Independents, with the next one planned for Saturday, January 15. These SOUP lunches have now raised funds for 67 local community groups.

Probusiness, the accountants in Chamberlain Street, Wells, donated £350 towards the day’s prize money, Waitrose provided all the ingredients for the soups, Burns the Bread the bread rolls, Santé the red wine, Morrisons the soft drinks and white wine, and every penny of the £5 each member of the public paid for their lunch goes into the prize money.

