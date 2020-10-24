Wells roadworks for week commencing October 26

Posted: 24.10.20 at 15:54 by Tim Lethaby



Temporary traffic lights are due to be in place in North Road until Thursday

Truespeed is working to make Wells an ultrafast broadband city by Christmas and, to enable this, various roadworks are planned this week.

The temporary traffic lights in North Road to enable the company to lay a duct and fibre optic cable are scheduled to be used until Thursday (October 29).

The multi-way temporary traffic lights on Bath Road from the junction with Woodbury Avenue to the junction with Churchill Avenue for similar work are set to remain in place until Friday (October 30).

From Monday (October 26) to November 6 the firm is due to lay a new duct and do spanning works in Mary Road.

From Tuesday (October 27) to Thursday, Truespeed is scheduled to be laying a new telecommunication duct and clearing a blockage at the base of a pole in Churchill Avenue.

On Wednesday (October 28) the company is due to be relocating and redirecting a distribution pot on the B3139 Bath Road.

From Thursday to November 2, the firm is set to be undertaking pavement works in Fir Tor Avenue and Wood Close.

From Friday to November 3, Truespeed is scheduled to be doing customer connection works in Hervey Road.

The company's work to clear blockages in a duct in West Street should be finished on Tuesday, while its work excavating a trench for a main and drops in St Cuthbert Avenue is set to be completed on November 2.

Other roadworks scheduled to take place in Wells this week include:

The temporary traffic lights on the A371 Haybridge Hill for the installation of gas, water and electric services for streetlights, realignment of Openreach and Wessex Water apparatus, are set to remain in place until Wednesday.

Temporary traffic lights are due to be used on the A371 Portway on Sunday (November 1) to enable Bristol Water to undertake lead replacement works.

From Monday to Wednesday, BT is scheduled to be installing a new telegraph pole in Woodbury Avenue.

On Monday, a month-long permit for scaffolding is set to begin at 34 Southover, as does a similar permit at 55a St Cuthbert Street on Wednesday.

Bristol Water is due to be repairing a leak in Creighton Close from Tuesday to Thursday, and in Chamberlain Street on Tuesday and Wednesday.

From Tuesday to November 2, Western Power Distribution is scheduled to be installing a new supply in Jocelyn Drive.

From Friday to November 2, works by Wales and West Utilities are set to take place in Southover.

Bristol Water's work to fix a defect in St Cuthbert Street is due to be completed on Monday, while the Wales and West Utilities work to lay a new service in Silver Street is scheduled to be finished on Wednesday.

Finally, month-long scaffolding permits are set to expire at 3 Priest Row on Tuesday and at Glaciers Yard in Lovers Walk on Saturday (October 31).