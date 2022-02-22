WELLS PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Rural charm

Posted: 22.02.22 at 09:24 by Emma Dance



This week’s property of the week has an abundance of space and is full of character.

Ballycombe Cottage in Huish Episcopi dates back to the 16th century. Since then it has been extended and improved, but it still retains a wealth of original features that merge gently with the more modern parts of the building. It’s the perfect balance between period charm and contemporary styling, and with five bedrooms three bathrooms, useful outbuidlings and a self-contained lodge it offers a wealth of possibilities.

On the ground floor there is a generously proportioned sitting and dining room, partly divided by a central fireplace with woodburning stove which makes for wonderful cosy evenings in the cooler months. When the good weather come though, you’ll be able to open the double French doors to a private south-west facing walled courtyard.

The kitchen is a dream for keen cooks, with plenty of cupboards and worksurfaces, as well as built-in appliances including a dishwasher, so there will be no arguments over who has to do the washing up! The entrance hall, hallway and rear hallway provide extra storage space, as well as some cosy nooks idea for curling up with a book or enjoying a quiet cup of coffee.

There’s a useful utility room with space and plumbing for a washing machine.

There’s a bedroom on this floor too, with an ensuite shower room and fitted wardrobes, and a room which is currently used as a study, but could equally well make a fifth bedroom.

Upstairs there are three light and bright bedrooms, with one boasting a balcony overlooking the beautiful gardens. There is also a shower room and cloakroom.

The outside space at Ballycombe Cottage is just wonderful. There are lawned areas with shrub and flower beds and mature trees, an ornamental pond, vegetable and fruit gardens and a wooded area. In the 1.39 acres you’ll also find a chalet summerhouse which is currently used as a gym, but could equally well be extra office space, arts and crafts studio, or just somewhere to relax!

The main house isn’t the only accommodation at this property, however. There is a garden Lodge with self-contained accommodation comprising living room and kitchen, shower room and mezzanine sleeping area. It’s an ideal space for guests.