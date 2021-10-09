Wells Property of the Week: Renovated seven-bedroom house up for sale

Posted: 09.10.21 at 11:40 by Tim Lethaby



Seven-bedroom renovated house with a south-facing garden in Becket Place, Wells, offered for sale by Roderick Thomas.

This is an exceptional, very spacious property in a quiet, tucked away cul de sac within a very short walk of the High Street and centre of Wells.

The house has lots of accommodation and includes a self-contained cottage. The floor area totals around 243 sq ms (2,600 sq ft).

The main house includes a hall, sitting room, dining room, study, a newly refitted kitchen, utility area, cloakroom, conservatory, five bedrooms and two bathrooms (again newly refurbished).

On the south side, (integrated within the house) is a self-contained cottage which includes a sitting room, study, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Outside is an enclosed south-facing garden, a large double garage and a courtyard with space for about five cars.

Becket Place is a just a short and level walk to the High Street. This is a popular residential area and is a small cul de sac. The New House is situated at the far end with a gate into a large parking and turning area.

New House is a very appealing property with great accommodation and which has recently been extensively renovated and improved.

These works are immediately evident upon viewing and have included a bespoke principal kitchen and well-appointed bathrooms.

The self-contained cottage can be used as living space within the main house and is also ideal for separate use for visitors or letting.

The front door opens into a hallway which leads to an inner hall which has a sliding door access to the garden.

The door opens from the hall into the large sitting room. This has attractive stonework, a large fireplace with a wood burning stove and also French doors into the garden.

The hall also leads to the dining room which has the staircase, a fireplace, bay window and a door through into the splendid kitchen which was re-designed and furnished by the well-regarded Mercia kitchen experts.

It includes an extensive range of units, granite work tops and smoked black glass splashbacks. The appliances include an oven, hob, extractor, microwave, dishwasher, fridge and freezer.

Off the kitchen is a hall and utility area and a cloakroom. Returning to the front entrance a side door leads into a room ideal as a study or fifth bedroom.

Beyond is the fourth bedroom and a bathroom. This north wing includes the study/bedroom, bathroom and another bedroom and could easily be used for guests or indeed as an annexe.

From the dining room the staircase rises to the first floor where there are three bedrooms (all with fitted wardrobes) and an exceptional bathroom. This has Italian porcelain floor tiles and a bath and shower.

The cottage is an integral part of the house and has its own “front door” from the conservatory and as such can be used independently.

The accommodation includes a sitting room extending into a study which has double French doors into the garden.

The kitchen is fitted out ready for use. On the first floor are two bedrooms and a bathroom.

In all, the house offers great living space with six or seven bedrooms and three bathrooms. It also provides scope for parts to be used as separate units.

If used as one house the first floor of the main part would make a huge luxurious suite with a bedroom, dressing room and study together with the well-appointed bathroom.

Alternatively, the first floor of the cottage would make an equally pleasing suite having two bedrooms and a bathroom.

At the approach to the house is a large and mainly walled courtyard which provides extensive parking. It’s flanked by a large double garage.

A gate leads through to a smaller courtyard and conservatory side entrance. On the far southern side of the house is a good size garden with sunny terraces and great scope.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit roderickthomas.co.uk.

