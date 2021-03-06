Wells Property of the Week: Four-bedroom three-storey townhouse with beamed ceiling up for sale

Posted: 06.03.21 at 15:01 by Tim Lethaby



Four-bedroom townhouse in Silver Street

Four-bedroom townhouse with a beamed ceiling in the sitting room, in Silver Street, Wells, offered for sale by Holland and Odam.

Packed full of character and charm this three-storey townhouse offers an amazing amount of flexible accommodation and a walled landscaped garden that could be in the countryside rather than the city centre.

A really special house which the clients describe as being great to live in all year round. Viewing essential and no onward chain.

A part glazed door opens into an entrance lobby with an inner door opening into the sitting room. This room has a magnificent beamed ceiling, an oak floor and a feature fireplace housing a multi-fuel stove.

To the rear is a dining room with window and door to the rear garden, and units made from reclaimed wood housing plumbing for washing machine and space for tumble dryer.

To the rear of the dining room is a light and airy kitchen with bespoke oak kitchen units incorporating an electric hob and double oven, and a ceramic sink with mixer tap. Enjoying a double aspect there are patio doors onto the garden.

On the first floor there is a double bedroom with extensive fitted storage and an understairs cupboard, a bathroom with separate shower and a further bedroom with built-in storage leading onto a large balcony area with views over the gardens of Silver Street and Southover. The sunsets are said to be fantastic from here.

On the top floor there is a large master bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and exposed A-frame beams with access to an en suite bathroom, with the airing cupboard containing a recently replaced gas fired combination boiler supplying central heating and hot water, and to a further bedroom or dressing room, or perhaps an office, with two built-in cupboards.

The landscaped rear garden is an absolute delight. Entirely walled it is a real sun trap with two seating areas - one for the morning and the other for the afternoon.

Enjoying a good degree of privacy the garden is level and enjoys a variety of mature plants and shrubs with honeysuckles and climbing roses. At the end of the garden is a summerhouse providing useful storage.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit hollandandodam.co.uk.

