Wells Property of the Week: Four-bedroom house agreed sold within two days of going on the market

Posted: 29.08.21 at 13:46 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Four-bedroom detached home in Wand Road Four-bedroom detached home in Wand Road Four-bedroom detached home in Wand Road Four-bedroom detached home in Wand Road Four-bedroom detached home in Wand Road Four-bedroom detached home in Wand Road Four-bedroom detached home in Wand Road Four-bedroom detached home in Wand Road Four-bedroom detached home in Wand Road Four-bedroom detached home in Wand Road

Our property section is full of great homes in the Wells area.

Here is our top pick for the week:

Four-bedroom detached modern house in Wand Road, Wells, that was agreed sold within two days of going on the market with Roderick Thomas.

This detached house has been completed and appointed to high standards. Built just over five years ago, the property has the remainder of an NHBC 10-year guarantee.

The house is a handsome building with its excellent, well-appointed accommodation with double glazing and gas central heating. The immaculately presented accommodation is spacious, light and airy throughout.

The hall and kitchen have tiled floors, the bathroom has Amtico flooring and new carpets have been fitted in the last two years.

Four-bedroom detached home in Wand Road

The house has been very much cared for by the present owners who have added some nice extras including granite work surfaces, colonial shutters, a remote control roller style garage door, garden lighting and external electrical sockets in the front garden, back driveway and side garden. In addition there is an alarm system.

The front door opens into a roomy reception hall with the staircase, store cupboard and a cloakroom with basin and WC.

To the left, glazed double doors open into the 20ft plus double aspect sitting room which overlooks the garden and the adjoining open parkland from the bay window.

To the right of the hall is the large 16ft by 21ft kitchen and dining room which again has a double aspect, a large bay with windows and French doors which flood the room with sunshine.

The kitchen area is well fitted and appointed with an excellent range of units (including a peninsular with additional shelving), granite work surfaces, tiled splashbacks and appliances including a hob, extractor, double oven, dishwasher, fridge and freezer.

Four-bedroom detached home in Wand Road

The dining area has plenty of space for the dining table and chairs and enjoys direct access into the garden.

Off the kitchen is a utility room with an under stairs cupboard, further kitchen units, sink unit, space and plumbing for a washing machine and a door to the rear drive.

On the first floor, the landing has an airing cupboard and an enlarged access with integrated ladders to the loft which runs the length of the building. Also, it is boarded with lighting and makes a great storage area.

The main bedroom has a double aspect, fitted wardrobes and an en suite shower room with floor and wall tiling, hand basin, WC and a large walk-in shower area.

There are three further bedrooms and a bathroom. This has wall tiling, a hand basin, WC and a panelled bath with a shower above and a shower screen.

Four-bedroom detached home in Wand Road

Outside, the property has a walled front garden and the side garden is also walled and well landscaped.

This area is lawned with flower and shrub beds and two paved terraces. One terrace is approached by French doors from the dining room and gets sunshine in the morning.

It can also give shade when needed having the benefit of a metal framed pergola with sun screens.

The other terrace is placed to be in the sunshine in the afternoon and evening. Both are well sheltered, private and totally secure for children and dogs.

On the other side of the house a driveway leads to other houses and also to the private drive which leads to the garage.

Four-bedroom detached home in Wand Road

This drive provides parking space. The garage has a side rear door into the garden.

To see more properties for sale or to sell your home, visit roderickthomas.co.uk.

Check out our full property section here.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Holly Jolly Christmas Holly Jolly Christmas - showcases fantastic Christmas gifts and treats. Come along and grab some presents for you and your loved ones. FREE ENTR...



Event