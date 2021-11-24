Wells Property of the Week: Five-bedroom Victorian townhouse up for sale

Posted: 24.11.21 at 14:31 by Tim Lethaby



Five-bedroom Victorian townhouse in Chamberlain Street, Wells, offered for sale by Roderick Thomas.

No 25 is a handsome five-storey Victorian house with stone elevations under a tiled roof and having Bath stone bay windows and similar stone door and window surrounds. While not being listed the house retains many typical period details, not least the room sizes and proportions.

Other details include tiled and flagstone floors, marble and other fireplaces, coving, picture and dado rails, sash windows and good quality skirtings, architraves and panelled doors. The property has a neat forecourt with railings. The front door opens to an outer hall with space and hooks for coats and a door to the main hall. This has patterned floor tiling, the staircase and a door into the drawing room. This has a large bay window, an alcove with display shelving and cupboards and a fireplace with a gas fire in a cast iron insert with a marble surround.

Double doors open into the sitting room which also has a fireplace with a cast iron insert with original tiling. It also has a gently domed ceiling, French doors to the garden room and a door back to the hall. The inner hall has a door to the cellars, a cloakroom with basin and loo. There’s also a door to the garden room which has a tiled floor and double doors to the garden. The dining room is the third reception room and has a fireplace and a doorway through into the kitchen. This has a double aspect and a lantern light which makes it a bright and cheery room. There are fitted unit, worksurfaces, a double sink unit, tiled splashbacks and a Rangemaster range cooker with an extractor hood. A stable door opens to the garden.

The cellars are a great asset and there are three rooms, one is a china pantry, one a store and the other is used as a laundry and utility room having space and plumbing for a washing machine and a dryer.

The staircase leads to a landing with a linen cupboard and beyond is a bedroom overlooking the garden and having an adjacent loo with basin. A landing continues to the front of the house and a large bedroom with a bay window and an adjacent bathroom with both a bath and shower.

On the second floor are a double and a single bedroom, which is currently used as an office. Between the two is a bathroom. Also on this floor is an attic room which contains the boiler and cylinder. It has a window and could be used as a study, playroom or store.

The third floor includes a large bedroom with plenty of storage cupboards.

The garden room and the kitchen have doors to the south facing walled garden. This has both paved and gravelled terraces, and shrubs and trees including holly and magnolia. A timber pergola with wisteria and ivy screens a gravelled parking area with double gates to Union Street car park and road access. The property has a legal right of way to this access. It also has a pedestrian right of way through a side gate.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit roderickthomas.co.uk.

