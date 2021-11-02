Wells Property of the Week: City centre four-bedroom period house with no onward chain up for sale

Posted: 02.11.21 at 12:43 by Tim Lethaby
Our property section is full of great homes in the Wells area.
Here is our top pick for the week:
Four-bedroom city centre period house with no onward chain in Chamberlain Street, Wells, offered for sale by Roderick Thomas.
Number 33 Chamberlain Street is a period townhouse in one of the best residential areas of Wells and being within a short walk of the High Street and Cathedral.
The house includes a hall, a large (double) reception room providing a sitting room and dining room, a rear hall, kitchen, 4 bedrooms, bathroom, shower room, en suite washroom and a separate loo, all with gas central heating.
There’s a small front courtyard and a rear well-sheltered and pretty garden leading to a double garage and parking space for 2 cars.
No. 33 is an appealing house, probably Victorian, but with earlier origins. It’s a substantial 3 storey building mainly of stone construction under a tiled roof. Internally it has plenty of accommodation together with great character and appeal.
The front door opens to a hall with a tiled floor and a door into the main living area, which is a double reception room, over 30ft in length, ideal as a sitting room and a dining room.
The sitting room has a bay window and a cast iron fireplace with a timber mantle and surround. The dining room area is also spacious with plenty of space for a table and chairs.
Beyond is an inner hall with doors to the garden and into the kitchen. This has lots of fitted cupboards, worksurfaces, a breakfast bar, space for appliances and there’s also a pantry.
At the end of the kitchen a door opens into a shower room which has a linen cupboard with the mains gas boiler.
On the first floor, a staircase off the sitting room leads to a landing with an under stairs walk-in box room. The main bedroom is on the rear, south side and has an en suite with a basin and loo.
Also on this floor is a second double bedroom. The staircase continues to the second floor, where there are 2 further double bedrooms, both with built in cupboards, a bathroom and a separate loo.
The garden is approached from the inner hall to a brick pathway leading to a very attractive garden with shrub and flower borders and high stone and brick walls, plus an outside garden tap.
A door leads from the garden into a large garage which has electric doors and lighting. On the other side of the garage is a parking area for 2 cars.
Access to the rear of the house is through Union Street Car Park, and it’s then a short walk to the High Street.
To find out more and to book a viewing, visit roderickthomas.co.uk.
Check out our full property section here.
Roderick Thomas is the Wells Nub News exclusive property sponsor. Without community-minded partners like Roderick Thomas we would not be able to produce the locally-relevant, clickbait-free news to the people of Wells.
Holly Jolly Christmas - showcases fantastic Christmas gifts and treats. Come along and grab some presents for you and your loved ones. FREE ENTR...