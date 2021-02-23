Wells Property of the Week: City centre four-bedroom cottage with courtyard garden up for sale

Posted: 23.02.21 at 11:02 by Tim Lethaby



Four-bedroom cottage in Deans Place Four-bedroom cottage in Deans Place

Four-bedroom city centre cottage with a courtyard garden, in Deans Place, Union Street, Wells, offered for sale by Killens.

Conveniently situated in the centre of Wells, this four-bedroom cottage offers a private courtyard garden, off-road parking and no onward chain.

The house is situated within a short walk of the city’s amenities, in a secluded location. On the ground floor, the entrance hall has doors opening to the sitting room and to the kitchen/breakfast room, with stairs rising to the first floor and a door to cloakroom.

The kitchen/breakfast room is dual aspect and comprises a range of wall and base units, tiled floor, double oven, built-in fridge/freezer, space for a dishwasher and washing machine along with a view to the garden.

Within the kitchen is space for a table and chairs, and an area with double doors opening onto the paved garden. The dual aspect sitting room runs the depth of the house and measures more than 19ft long.

To the first floor, the landing area has an airing cupboard, and stairs continue to the second floor. There is a study which features a wardrobe and view over the garden.

The master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an en suite shower room. A further double looking out to the front of the house also has built-in wardrobes and is adjacent to the main family bathroom.

On the second floor are two further bedrooms, which have the additional benefit of Velux windows looking out towards Wells Cathedral.

The cottage has a secluded and low maintenance rear garden which is paved to provide space for outside furniture and entertaining.

Steps also lead to a raised patio. Within the garden is a wooden shed to provide storage.

At the front of the house is a natural stone wall enclosing a small paved area ideal for pots and planting. There is a parking area with a parking space for one car.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit killens.org.uk.

