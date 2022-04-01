Wells Property of the Week: A contemporary home with the “wow” factor

Posted: 01.04.22 at 10:01 by Emma Dance



us on Facebook

The open plan living area is flooded with light Mendip View is set in an acre of land There is a bespoke deisgner kitchen with premium appliances The open plan living area is contemporary and stylish There is plenty of space to relax Mendip View is brand new home One of the spacious bedrooms The luxurious family bathroom The space is very versatile Mendip View is a highly sophisticated home

This week’s Property of the Week isn’t the kind of thing that comes to market very often.

In the village of Henton, Mendip View is stunning new home in a sought-after rural location.

Agent Roderick Thomas said: “If you're after a highly sophisticated, uber-contemporary, brand new designer home, Mendip View will stop you in your tracks. Terrific use of light and space, this property in Henton – between Wells and Wedmore – is a veritable feast of cutting-edge design and style.”

Most of the downstairs space is given to a gorgeous 54-foot double height, glass-panel-galleried open-plan living space, flooded with light from triple-aspect windows.

The whole design is sleek and modern, with a bespoke designer kitchen fitted with premium appliances.

There’s a useful utility space tucked away downstairs too, as well as a WC, an ensuite bedroom and a further space which could either be a snug or a fifth bedroom (also ensuite).

Upstairs are two further bedrooms (one ensuite), the family bathroom – complete with beautiful freestanding bath, a further room which could be a study or a bedroom.

Mendip View has been designed to be as energy efficient as possible, with underfloor heating, air-source heat pump, solar PV panels and high performance triple glazing.

The outdoor space is almost as breathtaking as indoors. There’s an acre of sprawling grounds with fabulous views over the countryside, and a private bridge over a stream to a wildflower meadow beyond. There’s a triple garage too, as well as plenty of space for parking.