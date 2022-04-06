Wells: Planning applications near you, including a housing development near Underwood Business Park

Posted: 06.04.22 at 06:40 by Emma Dance



us on Facebook

The proposed landscape of the housing development at Underwood. Image taken from the planning application

Fifty houses could be built on farmland near Underwood Quarry and Underwood Business Park, if new plans are given the go-ahead.

Mendip District Council has received an application for outline permission for the development on land at Wookey Hole Road.

The site has been the subject of a previous planning application – an outline application for up to 148 dwellings, including means of access, was refused in May 2020.

This application is proposing 30 market homes, and 20 affordable homes on just over four hectares, with around one-third of the site being developed as wetland.

Below are lists of other key planning applications in Wells received or decided on by Mendip District Council this week.

Applications received

30 College Road, Wells

TPO (M1085) T1 Common Lime - remove deadwood and mistletoe T2 Large Leaved Lime- decay inspect annually

T3 Common Lime - Fell T4 Sycamore - Reduce height up to approx 1.5m & primary branches up to 2m, weight 8m agl by 2m, Install 2 no 8m Cobra braces T5 Common Lime - Reduce height.by approx 2m-3m & lateral growth by 1m-2m T6 Copper Beech - Reduce secondary stem by 2m-3m, crown lift to 2.5m. Status: Awaiting decision

The Gatehouse, Old Frome Road, Wells

TPO(M318) T1- Monterey Cypress Cupressus Macrocarpa- Fell.

Status: Awaiting decision

Site East Of 4 Bishopbrook House, Cathedral Avenue, Wells

Non-material amendment to permission 2021/0767/VRC (Application to vary condition 1 of 2018/1752/REM (Application for approval of Reserved Matters (Layout; Scale; Appearance; and Landscaping) relating to Plot 7 (formerly known as Plot G) following outline approval 059850/005 for the redevelopment of the wider Cathedral Park Site) for removal of timber cladding to east elevation of 'Block B' as shown on approved drawing 18033_021_C6 to permit the continued use of stone cladding.

Status: Approval Non-material Amendment

Pheasantry House, Lyatt Lane, Chilcote

Replace mobile home and conversion and extension to barn to create a dwellinghouse.

Status: Awaiting decision

Applications decided

Border Bridge Garage, Wells Road, Wookey

Approval of details reserved by condition 3 ( Flood warning evacuation plan ), 9 ( Materials - schedule and samples ), 12 ( Surface water drainage ), 13 ( Construction management plan ), 16 ( Reptile protection ) and 19 ( Hedgehog protection ) on planning consent 2021/0433/FUL

Decision: Approval

3 Horse And Jockey Cottages Glastonbury Road Upper Coxley

Erection of timber garden storage.

Decision: Approval

Bathway Farm Bathway Chewton Mendip

Erection of single storey outbuilding to house swimming pool.

Decision: Approval

Yew Tree Farm, Polsham Lane, Polsham

Change of use of agricultural land to residential curtilage, demolition of existing agricultural building and erection of a single storey ancillary annexe.

Decision: Approval

The Rectory, Long Street, Croscombe

Relocation of existing pier to widen the site access and extension of the drop kerb.

Decision: Approval

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Wells residents - be on your guard for Council Tax scammers

Read more... With the news that government is giving a £150 rebate to help with the cost of living, comes the inevitable fraud alert. Mendip residents are being ...

Upcoming Wells Event... Kilmersdon Gardeners Kilmersdon Gardeners are looking forward to their next talk to be given by David Usher at 7.30 on 13th April. David’s subject is ‘The answer lies...



Event