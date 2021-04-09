Wells Funeral Services take a look at how ceremonies are changing and adapting

Posted: 09.04.21 at 11:15 by Rodney Major



us on Facebook

A memorial to David Bowie (Photo: R013)

Direct to Cremation might appear trendy, but it’s not for everyone.

It is easy to be swept away with the latest fads and trends. Perhaps we can forgive David Bowie for making Direct to Cremation funerals fashionable as he didn’t want anyone at his funeral.

Direct to Cremation is a funeral that has no service, no flowers, minister or celebrant and certainly no congregation.

Such funerals are an option to be considered where money is an issue or very few people are able to attend a service because of lockdown and travel restrictions. Lack of available finance can sometimes be an important factor too.

However, given the choice, I still believe that most people see a final farewell as a way to recognise and honour someone’s life and the difference they made in ours.

Here at Wells Funeral Services, as I reflect on the first three (busy) months of this year, our records show that Somerset does not have many David Bowie followers. Money hasn’t been a deciding factor.

A Direct to Cremation funeral costs somewhere between £997 and £1,499, and we have only delivered two such funerals. Ninety-five per cent of our funerals have been traditional funerals.

A hearse, limousine, flowers and order of service. Cost of this can be anywhere between £2,995 and £4,495.

It’s true that the nature of funerals has changed. The government has limited the number of attendees at any service and this I am sure has created division among those who have been chosen to attend and those who have not.

However, this restriction on the number of people allowed to be present and our new found ability to handle Zoom and Facetime meetings means we have seen increased interest in live broadcasting of services on YouTube and Facebook.

Many of us have friends and family living all over the world so I think we will see increased demand for the use of Zoom type technology in the future.

Crematoriums and churches are installing broadband and webcams in providing varying degrees of quality and view point.

Surely this is a good thing if it allows relatives who are being shielded or friends who live elsewhere in the world to attend and pay their respects?

And maybe the trend towards Direct to Crematorium will increase here in Somerset as finances tighten after furlough end. The jury is still out.

What I am sure is that our departure from this world will be just as it has always been. Respectful and with love.

For certain the way those of us who are left behind say farewell opens up options we never imagined when we came into this world. Keeping your options is always a good thing.

By Rodney Major - Wells Funeral Services

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up