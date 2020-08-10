Wells Festival of Literature organisers donating £25,000 to promote literacy in local schools

Posted: 10.08.20 at 09:59 by Tim Lethaby



East Harptree schoolchildren with their book donations

Planning for this year’s Wells Festival of Literature education is going ahead, undaunted by the coronavirus crisis, and organisers have revealed that increased audience numbers for the 2019 event has allowed planners to spend £25,000 in Somerset schools during 2020.

A total of 28 primary schools have received copies of a newly-published book, While We Can’t Hug by Eoin McLaughlin and Polly Dunbar.

Butleigh Primary now has three copies of The Colour Monster. Wookey School and Meare School now have more books focusing on well-being and diversity for promoting class discussions.

A teacher at the Meare School said: “Our children will love gaining experience outside the Somerset levels via literature.”

Ashcott Primary, Walton School, East Harptree School and Ubley School received multiple copies of books by Maz Evans and Tracey Corderoy.

Literacy lead Lynette Banks, of East Harptree and Ubley, said: “This wonderful donation will help foster the love of reading for pleasure in our children, ensuring that every one of our pupils has a copy of the appropriate texts to follow in their class reading.”

Fairlands School in Cheddar was thrilled by a virtual workshop with Jasminder Bilan, author of Asha and the Spirit Bird.

The school received 95 copies of the book so that every child could take one home and teachers had a copy to work with.

One teacher said: “Jasbinder was lovely.

"All our students asked questions and enjoyed listening to her prior to writing their own description of meeting a spirit animal. Such wonderful opportunities for our children.”

Organisers say that the festival is delighted to be able to help by providing direct literacy support to West Pennard School, through the ebooks Bug Club Phonics.

A statement from teachers said: “These ebooks will support the learning at home.

"These will be used in school every single day and will be integral to the teaching of phonics and early reading.”

Organisers say this shows that, despite Covid-19, the Wells Festival of Literature continues to use funds raised from people’s enjoyment of the festival to help entertain, educate and reassure local children.

And they add that the festival, which is a Wells Nub News partner, is determined to continue doing so in 2020.