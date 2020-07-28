Wells Festival of Literature brings good news for all book groups

Posted: 28.07.20 at 12:49 by Liz Bowskill



Max Porter author of Lanny, chosen as the Book Group read

Following on from Wells Festival of Literature being announced as partners to Nub News, here are a few more details about upcoming events to look forward to in October.

We are sure lockdown has given everyone the opportunity to read more, and equally sure that many local book groups have been holding virtual meetings to discuss what they have read.

Now with the easing of lockdown there is something else to look forward to. Wells Festival of Literature is going ahead and will hold its Book Group event on Sunday October 18.

Max Porter will be coming to Wells for this event to discuss his novel Lanny. This is his second novel and was longlisted for the 2019 Booker Prize.

It combines myth and modern life in the poetic tale of an imaginative childhood. Max is looking forward to talking about his novel and receiving feedback on it, as well as answering questions from his audience.

Maxâ€™s debut novel, Grief Is The Thing With Feathers, was a Sunday Times List best-seller and won the Dylan Thomas Prize.

The organisers are also very excited to welcome Michael Eavis to the Wells Festival of Literature.

This yearâ€™s Glastonbury Festival should have celebrated 50 years in June this year. Michael will be regaling the audience with tales as he relates the story of his own festival, from free milk and Â£1 tickets to the festival of today which draws people from all over the world to our little corner of England.

For those interested in politics Rachel Johnson, younger sister to Prime Minister Boris, will be coming to talk about her latest book.

Rakeâ€™s Progress: My Political Midlife Crisis documents her experience when she decided to enter politics in 2019.

She stood as a candidate for Change UK in the European elections, just a few months before her brother became Prime Minister.

This witty book charts her disastrous quest to move from a career in journalism to one in politics as an MEP.

At the moment, the format of this yearâ€™s festival is not certain. However, the organisers are continuing to work hard while keeping their plans flexible.

There are a variety of options: the usual live audience, albeit socially distanced, in Cedars Hall, a fully virtual event (as was provided by the Hay Festival earlier in the year) or a mixture of the two.

The situation will be monitored closely by the organisers, following Government guidelines and taking advice from experts and stakeholders.

These include the Cedars Hall staff, the festivalâ€™s loyal supporters and potential audience members.

Once there is clarity on the situation, the organisers will be able to give further details, including booking instructions and the timings of events. To keep up to date with events, refer to the website: wellsfestivalofliterature.org.uk.