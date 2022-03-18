Wells Community Network initiates community reponse to help Ukrainian refugees

Posted: 18.03.22 at 15:19 by Emma Dance



As the situation in Ukraine worsens, more and more people are being forced to flee their home country to find safety and sanctuary, and the people of Wells are being asked to do their bit to help.

Today (Friday, March 18), the Government has opened its Homes For Ukraine scheme for visa applications from Ukrainians and immediate family members who already have named people willing to sponsor them. People wanting to be sponsors who do not know anyone personally fleeing Ukraine can also record their interest in being a sponsor.

Wells Community Network (WCN0 is initiating a community response to help Ukrainian refugees coming to the area.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “A small team of people with a wealth of experience have started organising, but there is room for more people so do join the team.

“We are agreed that this work must be steered by a clear set of values that ensure the work we do is cultivated with respect, agency, space, support, kindness, and creates healthy boundaries.

“From the start we need to work closely with the statutory agencies, and the official charities involved in community sponsorship, we are undertaking to explore these. We will also be making connections with our network of organisations and businesses. This will ensure there is a joined-up approach, and we will be seeking to strengthen those connections over the coming days and weeks.

“It is our policy at WCN not to do work that other organisations are already doing. WCN is good at facilitating partnerships, it has an infrastructure of a helpline and a network of volunteers that undertake a range of tasks from shopping and transportation to regular volunteering at partner organisations. In the first instance WCN is adapting its infrastructure to make capacity for this initiative. We will be creating a database of people who are offering to host, as well as offering the wrap around services, skills and support that will be so important.

“We hope to make contacts with Ukrainians in our community as soon as possible, and we are aware that there will be many friends and families who may be able to support Ukrainians coming to our communities. As families arrive our systems and practices will be very different, and native Ukrainians will help us understand what we need to know.”

If you would like to volunteer, or find out more about ways to help, you can email [email protected]

