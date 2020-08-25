Wells City FC to welcome fans into ground again after government guidance change

Posted: 25.08.20 at 09:40 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Fans will be able to watch Wells City FC again

Wells City FC plan to welcome fans back to watch their matches following a change in government guidelines.

Wells are hoping to be able to allow fans into the Athletic Ground from tonight (August 25), with their friendly match against Street FC.

The club were disappointed last season was expunged from the record books, but are now looking forward to an exciting year ahead.

Speaking to Wells Nub News, joint managers Nathan Truckle and Tom Clifford-Jones said: "It's great news with regards to spectators being allowed back in and we're hopeful that we will be able to do that tonight when we entertain Street FC at home in our fifth pre-season game.

"Clubs like Wells City really do rely on the support of our fans and without them the club would struggle to function.

"Over the last two years we have seen a slight increase in the number of supporters and we're hopeful that given the fact we have a squad full of local and exciting players we will see another increase in supporters.

"That and the fact we were in the top four last season should encourage more interest and the impact it has on players showcasing their abilities in front of a noisy crowd can't be underestimated."

Wells City start their Toolstation Western League Division One season on Saturday September 5 away to Devizes Town, with their first home league game being against Bishop's Lydeard on Tuesday September 8.

Before that, they have been drawn at home to play Bovey Tracey in the Extra Preliminary Round of the FA Cup on Tuesday September 1.

Next Wells news item... Writers from the Wells area named as winners of lockdown competition

Read more... Two writers from the Wells area have won the Beat the Virus Blues writing competition set up in lockdown by a local council. St Cuthbert (Out) Pari...