Wells-based Mid Somerset Oxfam Group calls for walkers to dedicate next effort to charity

Posted: 04.08.20 at 14:01 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Mid Somerset Oxfam Group's 2018 sponsored walk

The Mid Somerset Oxfam Group, which is based in Wells, is calling on people to help them out during the coronavirus crisis by dedicating their next walk to the charity.

Walk for Oxfam is sponsored walking in your own time, with your own companions. With festivals and events cancelled, Oxfam says it needs support now more than ever.

The Mid Somerset Oxfam Group is not able to offer its usual Over the Hills sponsored walk, its One World Fair or even its summer-time street collections, but members want to give you the opportunity to continue to support Oxfam in a way that is safe, easy and fun.

Group chair Jenny Williams told Wells Nub News: "A lot of us have found pleasure and relaxation in walking in our beautiful countryside over the last weeks and months.

"So, we are asking you to dedicate your next walk to Oxfam, by taking part in our Over the Hills, walk in your own time, with your own companions, sponsored walks.

"We have set up a Justgiving fundraising page where the money you donate will be made available to Oxfam within a few days, helping it to respond to Covid-19 situations and to people in need.

"You can walk one of our suggested routes, a four-mile circular easy walk from Wells, or a seven-mile circular moderate walk from Butleigh, or you can walk or cycle your own favourite route.

"Then head to our Justgiving page to make your donation, and send news and photos of how you got on to us."

You can find all the details of the the suggested routes at www.midsomersetoxfam.co.uk and to donate, visit the Justgiving page here.

Next Wells news item... UPDATE: Eat Out to Help Out in Wells starts today

Read more... People in Wells will have an extra reason to enjoy dining out from today (August 3), as the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme begins. I...