Wells area Property of the Week: Two-bedroom Grade II listed cottage in Chilcompton up for auction

Posted: 29.05.21 by Tim Lethaby



Two-bedroom semi-detached cottage that is Grade II listed, in The Street, Chilcompton, offered for auction by Auction House Bristol and West.

The Old Country Store requires renovation but does offer lots of potential with the accommodation comprising a 19ft lounge with fireplace, kitchen/diner with spiral staircase leading up to the first floor, with two good size bedrooms and bathroom.

There is a small enclosed courtyard garden to the rear, as well as a driveway providing parking space and leading to the main entrance door.

The property has an online auction guide price of £120,000, and will go under the hammer at an online auction on Thursday June 24, from 7pm.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit auctionhouse.co.uk.

