Wells area Property of the Week: Four-bedroom house in Coxley Wick up for sale with large garden

Posted: 02.10.21 at 13:59 by Tim Lethaby



Our property section is full of great homes in the Wells area.

Here is our top pick for the week:

Four-bedroom detached house with a large garden in Coxley Wick, offered for sale by Roderick Thomas.

Wickside includes a hall, cloakroom, a good size sitting room with a separate dining room, conservatory, kitchen, utility room and on the first floor are four bedrooms, a bathroom and an en suite shower room. The house enjoys good outlooks all around.

Also, there are an integral garage, ample parking and mature, well landscaped gardens.

The house is a handsome building standing well back from the lane within its own grounds. Internally it’s very roomy and comfortable.

There’s a front porch area which has a side door to the integral garage and the front door into the reception hall.

This has a parquet floor, a large unit of bookshelves, the staircase and a cloakroom with handbasin and WC.

A door leads into the spacious 20 ft sitting room which is carpeted, has a fireplace with a wood burning stove and leads into the dining room.

This has a parquet floor, a door to the kitchen and double French doors into the conservatory. This is a great room which overlooks the garden and meadow beyond, and has French doors to a terrace.

The kitchen has range of fitted units with work surfaces, a sink unit, tiled splashbacks and appliances including an oven, hob and extractor.

Off the kitchen is the utility room with a further sink unit, work surface and a stable door to an outer porch.

The galleried landing has a linen cupboard and serves the four bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The main bedroom has a full width range of wardrobes and an en suite shower room. The family bathroom has tiling, a hand basin, WC and an oval bath.

The integral double garage has electric doors, power and plumbing for a washing machine.

Outside, a cattle grid gives access to the drive which is flanked by neat gardens with low stone walling, a lawn, flower beds and shrubs.

On the sunny, southerly facing and private side of the house is a delightful garden. Next to the house is a paved terrace ideal for outside dining, morning coffee, an evening refresher and simply relaxation.

Beyond is a lawn, flower and shrub beds. An attractive feature is a rockery and pond with a small running water canal.

To find out more and to book a viewing, visit roderickthomas.co.uk.

