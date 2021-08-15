Wells area Job of the Week: College looking to recruit a Sports and Physical Activities Officer

Posted: 15.08.21 at 11:06 by Tim Lethaby



Strode College in Street

If you have a passion for sport, then this job could be perfect for you.

Strode College in Street is seeking someone with a Level 3 qualification or equivalent experience in the sports industry to promote and co-ordinate the delivery of a range of physical activities and sport both recreationally and competitively.

This role is key in increasing and maintaining student participation in sport and exercise.

Strode was a finalist in the Times Educational Supplement FE College of the Year 2020 and won the 2020/21 Association of Colleges Beacon Award for Excellence in Real World Learning.

If you got this role, you will benefit from enrolment in the Local Government Pension Scheme with 19 per cent employer contributions, the college's 24/7 Employee Support and Wellbeing Service, continued training and professional development plus discounts on shopping and reduced cost access to the sports facilities and theatre programme.

Potential candidates for the role are asked to visit the Strode College website to apply for the position.

For more details, contact a Human Resources Officer on 01458 844576.

