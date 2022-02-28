Wells Ambassadors take to the streets again

Posted: 28.02.22 at 17:21 by Philip Welch



Wells Ambassadors try on the new blue gilets for the first time Photo Philip Welch

The Wells Ambassadors have relaunched following a winter break and a "Welcome Back" reception with drinks and snacks at the Town Hall, hosted by the city council, when their new blue gilets were introduced and tried on.

The Ambassadors welcome visitors, tell them all about the city's attractions, answer their questions and hand out free maps of Wells.

Ross Young, who organises this 20-strong team of volunteers, said: “It was good to meet up with those who could make it and all approved of the new blue gilets. They are better than the old yellow ones and give the Ambassadors a clear identity which will help them stand out for visitors.

“The feedback we have had since the launch last April has been hugely encouraging from both visitors and locals alike and the team are excited about resuming their duties.”

Anyone wishing to join the Ambassadors, for a maximum of one three-hour duty a week, should call Ross on 07721 523487.

