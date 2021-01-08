WATCH: City of Wells Lions busy before lockdown raising funds for good causes

Posted: 08.01.21 at 15:22 by Tim Lethaby



Video:

Wells Lions raising money at the market before Christmas

Before the coronavirus lockdown, the City of Wells Lions were busy during the festive period, raising money for good causes.

Members were at Wells Market, braving the weather to run a tombola to raise money for a variety of charities.

The club's other main fundraiser was its Tree of Light, where it helped people remember a loved one, by sponsoring a star decoration and light on a Christmas tree at the Bishop's Palace.

The dedication of the tree was held just before Christmas and was recorded as families could not attend in person due to coronavirus restrictions. You can watch the video above.

The City of Wells Lions Club meets on the second Monday of each month and currently this is happening via Zoom.

Lions clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfil those needs.

Visitors are welcome to attend the monthly meetings. For more information or to get involved with the City of Wells Lions Club, contact secretary Ian Williams via email on [email protected] or call 0345 833 6736 to speak with president Rod Major.

