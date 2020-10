Posted: 20.10.20 at 14:35 by Wells Nub News



The crash is reported to have happened at the junction of Burcott Lane and the A39 (Photo: Google Street View)

There are traffic delays on the A39 this afternoon (October 20) following a crash in Coxley.

The collision is reported to have happened at the junction of the A39 and Burcott Lane between two vehicles.

There is heavy traffic queuing in both directions along the A39, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

A number of emergency vehicles have been in attendance including police, ambulance and fire service.