Supporting Wells businesses: The services being offered locally during the second lockdown

Posted: 02.11.20 at 10:42 by Tim Lethaby



Nub News backs Wells businesses through the second lockdown

A second national lockdown is upon us, but businesses in the Wells area are still providing a whole host of services for local customers.

At Wells Nub News, we support local businesses so here is a round-up of the services being offered by a number of businesses in and around the city during the lockdown.

We will will updating this article regularly, so if the services your business is offering changes, or if you would like to add your business, please email [email protected]

Andre's Kitchen

Andre's Kitchen will continue with healthy meal prep deliveries, roast delivery service and special takeaway events.

We will also put on a temporary ready meal delivery service as we did during the previous lockdown. Menu will not be as extensive and as soon as we have a menu we will publish this.

Wookey Hub

We want to assure you that The Hub will continue offering free delivery whenever you need it.

We deliver to all villages surrounding Wookey, as well as the Wells area as we have done since the first lockdown.

There are many ways in which you can pay and we promise that our prices will be as low as we can make them.

We are still offering all our usual local produce from breads, meats, fish, refill milk, dairy products, and fruit and vegetables, as well as our greatly increased range to suit alternative dietary requirements, alongside your every day products like the ever popular toilet roll and pasta. We also now sell papers which you can add to your delivery.

You will be able to collect any advance orders at a time to suit you. The shop will remain open with a one in one out system as it does currently.

The cafe will continue to offer takeaway drinks and cakes, but unfortunately you will not be allowed to sit in our marquee to consume them.

We hope that we can encourage you to use us with our impeccable customer service (alongside our affectionate little bits of banter/abuse).

Remember that by using us you are also supporting lots of other small businesses too who are struggling throughout this situation like so many of us. Let's support local so local is here in the aftermath of this pandemic.

To place an order or for any enquiry please ring the Hub in 01749 672784, if the line is busy or not answered straight away please leave a message and we will ring you back.

F Griffiths and Sons Butchers

F Griffiths and Sons will be open from 8am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday, and will be doing home delivery six days a week.

The Venue

We started delivering in 1999 and we will continue through the lockdown, open at 5pm Monday to Saturday plus Saturday lunch noon until 2pm, order on the phone 01749 679346. You can pay on the phone or on delivery.

Wells Golf Club

Wells Golf Club will continue to support the community by continuing to offer its home delivery and takeaway services.

Menus will be available in the next day or two and will be regularly updated.

Daniel's Cafe and Sandwich Bar

Here at Daniel’s we will be operating seven days a week offering breakfast and lunches as well as our sandwich bar continuing to be fully operational.

For the more elderly or vulnerable in the community we can deliver the food on a plate for them. All they have to do is call us up on 01749 672146.

For those working from home we can deliver our sandwich meal deals too.

