Wells students bring Christmas cheer to care homes

Posted: 20.12.20 at 14:27 by Philip Welch



The 238 cards ready for collection by WCN from Alistair Tighe with students Ellie Mapleston and Oscar Purcell-Shirley

Students in Wells have made extraordinary efforts to lift the spirits of people in local care homes at Christmas.

Covid-19 has brought restrictions on visitors to Fletcher House in Wells, Torrwood at South Horrington and Mellifont Abbey in Wookey as well as fear of contracting the virus because they are among the most vulnerable.

But students at Wells Cathedral School are bringing them smiles with the 238 Christmas cards and drawings they created for distribution by the Wells Coronavirus Network.

"We all know that Christmas this year is going to be celebrated in a very different way,” said headmaster Alastair Tighe.

“The school was very conscious that for the residents of our local care homes and day centres it was going to be especially challenging and so pupils and staff wanted to do something to help spread a little Christmas cheer at this difficult time.

“And in so doing, I hope that our pupils get a better sense of their place in the wider community and of their responsibilities to extend care and kindness to others - all part of our school's broader ethos and aims."

The two students in the photo have certainly taken this on board.

Ellie Mapleston said: “We knew people in care homes were likely to feel lonely and need cheering up.”

Oscar Purcell-Shirley added: “Everyone responded well and wanted to help.”

Thirty of the 238 cards are heart-shaped and created by pre-preparatory children at Wells Cathedral School.

Cards have also been distributed to two charities that support older people – Heads Up at South Horrington and The Lawrence Centre in Wells.