Sadler Street in Wells closed following collision

Sadler Street has been closed following the collision

Sadler Street in the centre of Wells is closed following a collision this afternoon (August 4).

Police have closed off the road, and therefore vehicles having access to the High Street, following the collision that happened at around 1.30pm.

The closure is causing heavy traffic in the city centre, especially as it is market day, with satellite traffic cameras showing queues in the New Street and Liberty areas.

It is not known how long the road will be closed for, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

