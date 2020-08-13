Roadside temperature of 52.1C recorded yesterday at Pen Hill near Wells

Posted: 13.08.20 at 09:52 by Tim Lethaby



The A39 running next to Pen Hill Mast (Photo: Google Street View)

The hottest roadside temperature in Somerset yesterday (August 12) was a staggering 52.1C, recorded at Pen Hill near Wells.

Information from Somerset County Council roadside weather stations recorded the figure at 3pm on the A39, which runs past the Pen Hill Mast on the Mendip Hills.

Air temperatures reached 34C, but predicted thunderstorms did not strike Wells itself, though thunder could be heard and lightning seen to the north of the city, over the Mendips.

Yellow weather warnings remain in place for thunderstorms in the city and surrounding area for all of today (August 13) through to 6am on Saturday (August 15), and then again all through Sunday (August 16) and Monday (August 17) through to 9pm.

Temperatures in the city are expected to peak at 27C today, 22C tomorrow (August 14), and then 20C on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

