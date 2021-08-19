Resurfacing work on A39 near Wells nearing completion as 400 tonnes of surfacing material laid down

Posted: 19.08.21 at 13:46 by Tim Lethaby



The resurfacing work on the A39 between Wells and Glastonbury, that has seen the road closed during the day this week, is on course to be finished tomorrow evening (August 20).

Around 400 tonnes of surfacing material is being laid along Hartlake Straight with this stage of work starting yesterday and continuing today.

On Monday and Tuesday, preparation and levelling works took place along the road between the former Three Wells pub in Polsham and the Tin Bridge Roundabout on the edge of Glastonbury.

Lining and stud works are scheduled to take place tomorrow, with the road fully reopening at 5.30pm.

The road was originally going to be closed 24/7 for two weeks, but Somerset Highways revised their timings, and the work has been done under a closure between 7.30am and 5.30pm every day this week.

Councillor John Woodman, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways said: “This section of the A39 needs to be resurfaced for everyone’s safety so it is good news that the team will get the work done this summer.

“We appreciate that it will be disruptive in the short term, but this will increase the life of the road by many years.

"There will be a diversion for the duration of the works, so I encourage everyone to plan ahead to avoid delays.”

Despite the closure which has caused congestion in the nearby lanes, the resurfacing work has been generally welcomed by drivers, following two crashes on that stretch of road earlier this year.

