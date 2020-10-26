Protest against mental health ward closure in Wells as petition hits 1,200 mark

Posted: 26.10.20 at 10:04 by Tim Lethaby



The protest marches through Wells (Photo: Kate Pearce) The protest in Wells at the weekend (Photo: Kate Pearce)

Exactly one month after Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) announced their decision to close St Andrew’s Ward in Wells, which is the last remaining mental health ward in Mendip, Save Somerset’s Community Services organised a rally on the Cathedral Green, which was attended by dozens of people on a rainy Saturday afternoon.

Participants were reminded by Vanessa Gordon, from mental health charity Heads Up, that Wells used to have 60 mental health beds back in the 1980s.

Protesters say people in crisis who have been admitted to a mental health ward require support from family and friends as part of their journey to recovery.

Locating the ward in Yeovil means this aspect of patient recovery will be much reduced, resulting in a prolonged recovery and a reduction in the availability of beds at a time when demand is already outstripping availability.

The decision by the Somerset CCG follows a two and a half-year period of consultation with staff, patients, carers and colleagues in the voluntary sector and people with an interest in mental health to co-create a new model of mental health care for Somerset.

Together stakeholders developed a proposal to relocate 14 adult mental health beds from Wells to Yeovil.

Emma King, one of the organisers of the campaign, stated that travelling to Yeovil is simply not feasible for the majority of people without a car and, even with a car and the increased carbon footprint as a result, journey time is still much increased, leaving vulnerable people isolated and without the support they require.

The march proceeded down the High Street, chanting “Keep services local; save St Andrew’s ward”, and stopped outside the office of MP James Heappey to leave a message on his door regarding the closure.

The march then continued down to Priory Park where St Andrew’s Ward is located and dispersed from there after further speeches, including Dave Chappel from the Trades Union Council who said that care in the community does not work.

The petition “Save St Andrew’s Ward, Wells, from closure” is still active on change.org and now has 1,200 signatures.

The organisers plan to hold an awareness raising event on Saturday December 5 on Wells Cathedral Green at noon.

