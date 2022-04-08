Property of the Week: Rural idyll with 10 acres

Posted: 08.04.22 at 09:50 by Emma Dance



Appletree Farm is in a beautiful private setting The house is lovely and bright The farmhouse kitchen An Instagram-worthy swimming pool The gym The steam room There is almost 10 acres of land The living space One of the bedrooms The dining area

If you’re looking to escape to the country then this week’s property of the week is one for you!

Appletree Farm is a beautiful converted barn on the edge of North Wootton – just a short drive from Wells, Shepton Mallet and Glastonbury.

With 10 acres of land it enjoys a wonderfully private setting, with immediate access to the surrounding countryside.

There’s loads of space inside, with a reception hall, cloakroom, a large sitting room, dining room, well-equipped farmhouse-style kitchen and breakfast room with an Aga, a useful utility room, four bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom.

The home is lovely and bright throughout, thanks to plenty of large windows which allow the sunlight to come flooding in.

There’s a separate guest suite too, with its own stable door entrance, ideal for guests who want a little more privacy – or even as a home office.

The outside space at Appletree Farm is something rather special. The gardens (which total around an acre) are beautiful ¬¬– carefully landscaped to include paved terraces, lawns, trees and shrubs. There’s an Instagram-worthy swimming pool too, with a paved surround and terrace.

If you enjoy fitness and relaxation then you’re in luck. Close to the swimming pool is a large building which includes a double garage and also a spa area, complete with gym, steam room, wet room and decking area with hot tub.

Next to the house and gardens is the land which lies level and gently sloping -totalling around nine and a half acres. On the land is a general purpose barn.

Appletree Farm is on the market with Roderick Thomas for £1,400,000.

