Property of the Week: Rural idyll with 10 acres

Posted: 08.04.22 at 09:50 by Emma Dance
If you’re looking to escape to the country then this week’s property of the week is one for you!
Appletree Farm is a beautiful converted barn on the edge of North Wootton – just a short drive from Wells, Shepton Mallet and Glastonbury.
With 10 acres of land it enjoys a wonderfully private setting, with immediate access to the surrounding countryside.
There’s loads of space inside, with a reception hall, cloakroom, a large sitting room, dining room, well-equipped farmhouse-style kitchen and breakfast room with an Aga, a useful utility room, four bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom.
The home is lovely and bright throughout, thanks to plenty of large windows which allow the sunlight to come flooding in.
There’s a separate guest suite too, with its own stable door entrance, ideal for guests who want a little more privacy – or even as a home office.
The outside space at Appletree Farm is something rather special. The gardens (which total around an acre) are beautiful ¬¬– carefully landscaped to include paved terraces, lawns, trees and shrubs. There’s an Instagram-worthy swimming pool too, with a paved surround and terrace.
If you enjoy fitness and relaxation then you’re in luck. Close to the swimming pool is a large building which includes a double garage and also a spa area, complete with gym, steam room, wet room and decking area with hot tub.
Next to the house and gardens is the land which lies level and gently sloping -totalling around nine and a half acres. On the land is a general purpose barn.
Appletree Farm is on the market with Roderick Thomas for £1,400,000.
