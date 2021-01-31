Police renew appeal for missing man believed to be wild camping around Wells

Posted: 31.01.21 at 14:02 by The Editor



Police are renewing an appeal for help to find a man missing from Bristol who is believed to be around Wells.

Alan, 57, was reported missing on Saturday, 23 January by friends who became worried he’d left home in Bedminster Down area without his personal property.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him and police now believe he may be wild camping in the Wells area.

Alan is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall and stocky with short grey hair and a goatee beard.

A friend has provided police with a photo of Alan which officers think may show the clothing he may be wearing.

CCTV enquiries carried out in Wells also suggest he may be carrying a ruck sack and wearing a black woolly hat.

If you know where Alan is now, please call 999 quoting reference 5221016375.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 and give the same reference.

Friends and relatives have sent this message to him : " Alan, if you see this, people care about you and are worried. Please get in touch."

