New Wells to London coach service announced

Posted: 22.07.20 at 14:55 by Philip Welch



A new coach service from Wells to London has been welcomed.

Berrys announced yesterday (July 21) that they will include a stop at Wells bus station on their Taunton to Hammersmith route from August 1.

“We will be the only service that stops at Hammersmith which has the convenience of a tube station, unlike Victoria Coach Station which does not,” said Scott Berry from the Somerset family firm.

“Transport links are not great here and there is a market to bring more visitors down from London.”

Berrys are already picking up at Glastonbury and Shepton Mallet, and say the journey from Wells to London will take three hours 15 minutes.

“The announcement of this new service will help to underpin Wells as a fantastic tourist destination,” said Giles Adams of Visit Somerset.

Also delighted with the new service was Ross Young of Wells Independents who co-ordinates the Meet and Greet volunteers. They welcome visitors when they arrive at Wells Coach Station.

Ross and his team also encourage the coach companies to drop off their passengers at the coach station in Princes Road rather than the Sadler Street lay-by so they then walk through the city centre and are more likely spend more money in the shops, cafes and restaurants.

From Monday to Saturday Berrys’ coach will leave Wells at 7.30am and return at 6.45pm. On Sundays departure is at 8.55am returning from London at 6pm.

Mr Berry said more journeys will be added if there is a demand.

Also supporting the new bus service at yesterday’s announcement were Mendip district councillors Tom Ronan (St Thomas ward) and Lucie Taylor-Hood (Wookey and St Cuthbert’s Out West).