New Mendip Business Hub launch set to benefit Wells businesses

Dozens of local businesses attended the launch of the Mendip Business Hub at Wells Town Hall.



The Mendip Business Hub is a new online Council service which works with businesses in the district by providing expert advice, guidance, and support. It is a one-stop-shop for information, networking opportunities, consultancy, and events.



Mendip businesses were invited to the launch event to meet the Hub team, network with other businesses, listen to guest speakers and feedback on what they might want and need out of the service.



Guest speakers included representatives from Glastonbury Spring Water, Strode College in Street and the Heart of the South West (HOTSW).



Cllr Simon Carswell, Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, said: “I was thrilled to see so many businesses taking time out of their day to be at the launch event.



“It was the perfect opportunity to listen and engage with organisations whilst promoting the new Council service.



“We are looking forward to prosperous working relationships with Mendip organisations moving forward.”



Guest speaker David Tucker of Glastonbury Spring Water, said: “I’m looking forward to supporting the Business Hub; it’s a great initiative.



“It’s helpful to have a central place for businesses to access support from Mendip District Council.



“Collaboration and working together is so important and the Business Hub facilitates this, which is really promising for businesses like mine.”

Beverley Nash of Nash Marketing, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the launch of the Business Hub. It was well organised and explained perfectly how the Hub is going to benefit all local businesses.

“Having a central point of contact for help, advice, training and support will fill a gap for many businesses. And as business owners, we can all learn faster, smarter and with greater confidence, when we have the support and listening ear of a friendly and engaged business community.

“I’m very much looking forward to meeting more businesses at the next event.”



Learn more about the Hub and its service here: www.mendip.gov.uk/businesshub.

