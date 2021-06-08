New election boundaries could see Wells Constituency change shape

Posted: 08.06.21 at 10:48 by Tim Lethaby



The map of the proposed constituency changes. The current constituencies are in blue and the proposed constituencies are in red

Planned changes to General Election boundaries could see the Wells Constituency altered and have a different name.

The Boundary Commission for England says the aim is to make Parliament fairer by giving each MP a roughly similar number of voters.

So the current political area, under James Heappey MP, would be changed to a new Wells and Mendip Hills Constituency that would no longer contain Glastonbury, Street, Chilcompton or Binegar, but would see villages like Moorlinch, Shapwick, Burrington and Churchill included.

Scotland and Wales will see the number of MPs cut - while England gains 10 seats overall.

The changes are due to happen in 2023.

The initial proposals will now be subject to consultations and revisions, with this first running, for eight weeks before closing on August 2.

A second consultation with public hearings will then get under way in spring 2022, followed by a final four-week consultation on revised plans in autumn 2022.

Final recommendations are due by July 1 2023, after which the government has four months to alter the plans.

The changes will only come into effect in late 2023, which could be be too late for the next election if the prime minister decides to call it early.

You can see the new boundary lines via this link: the Boundary Commission map

