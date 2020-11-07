Mother and daughter to walk through Wells area as part of 117-mile Mendip Ring charity effort

Posted: 07.11.20 at 15:14 by Tim Lethaby



Emma Aitken and her daughter Annabel (Photo: JustGiving) Emma and Annabel have started their training

A mum and daughter duo are planning to walk 117 miles around the boundary of the Mendip district to raise money for a charity that helps people living in a drought-stricken area of Kenya.

Emma Aitken and her 12-year-old daughter Annabel plan to walk the Mendip Ring over six days of the Easter holidays, and will be raising money for St Peter's Life-Line.

The Mendip Ring is a long distance path using public footpaths and other rights of way to follow as closely as possible the boundary of the local government district of Mendip.

In the Wells area, it passes through Henton, Easton, East Harptree and Litton, and also goes to Compton Martin in the north, Babcary in the south, Rudge in the east and Westhay in the west.

Emma said: "Twelve months ago I couldn’t even walk half a mile.

"Following a third round of back surgery I have suffered with chronic back pain. This is going to be a physical and mental challenge for us both but one we are very excited to set out on.

"We’re right at the start of this journey but there has been plenty for us to crack into. We have started plotting our route on the maps, wearing in our boots, and finding accommodation for our journey."

St Peter's Life-Line is a small, grass-roots charity, where 100 per cent of donations reach the schools and community of Kajuki, Kenya.

Their goal is to help lift poverty through education, feeding programmes, preventing FGM, micro-finance for women, caring for the disabled, feminine hygiene, clean water, sanitation and the prevention of disease.

Their aim is to bring hope through education and to enable a more secure future. It costs just £17 for St Peter’s to feed a child for a whole year.

Emma and Annabel are hoping to raise £500 for the charity and are already 22 per cent of the way to their target.

If you would like to donate, you can visit their JustGiving page here.

