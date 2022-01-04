Wells skate park benefits as Mendip offers funding to support local organisations

Posted: 04.01.22 at 12:03 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Communities Fund and Climate and Ecological Emergency Fund Wells Skate Park Frome's Missing Link volunteers after they finished preparing a 100m stretch of missing link in Whatcombe fields in autumn 2021

Successful applicants who sought financial support through Mendip’s Communities Fund and Climate and Ecological Emergency Fund have received good news.

Judging panels recently met and reviewed all applications, and have now allocated funding to those organisations who successfully met the criteria.

Wells Skatepark was one such organisation to receive good news. They accepted an offer of £15k and plan to invest that money in carrying out a full feasibility study for a new skate park for Wells.

Beverley Smith, Trustee of Wells Skatepark said: “The Wells Skatepark project is an ambitious project that will have a positive benefit for anyone enjoying wheeled sports from skateboarding, scooter riding to roller skating and BMX.

“We applied to Mendip Communities Fund in September and we’re glad to say we have been successful in securing £15k. We will now be able to run a full feasibility study for the park with professional consultations, surveys and related costs.

“The help from the fund will make a real difference in getting the project up and running, ensuring we create a facility that will benefit many generations.”

Wells Skate Park

Frome’s Missing Links were also successful. They accepted an offer of £30k and will use the money for the construction of a traffic-free multi-user path between Whatcombe Fields in Frome and Great Elm.

Ruth Knagg, Trustee of Frome's Missing Links, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded a grant of £30,000 towards our aim of connecting the biggest "missing link" in the national cycle network locally: between Whatcombe Fields in Frome and Great Elm.

“When completed this will be a safe travel route for cyclists, walkers and riders, enabling them to avoid a dangerous and hilly stretch of busy roads.

“The volunteer group have been making gradual progress from either end of the route, and this significant award from Mendip's Communities Fund will be an enormous help to come closer to joining up! It will contribute towards some of the expensive items like fencing that our volunteers can help construct.”

Mendip District Council allocated approximately £400k to aid organisations with project ideas that sought to make a positive impact on communities or contribute to eco-friendly initiatives.

Frome's Missing Link volunteers after they finished preparing a 100m stretch of missing link in Whatcombe fields in autumn 2021

Cllr Ros Wyke, Leader of Mendip District Council, said: “It was a challenge for the panels to make their decisions due to the large number, and huge variety of remarkable projects that were put forward by organisations. Some ideas include play area improvements, community workshops and even a compost toilet on an allotment site!

“It’s promising to hear that successful organisations have accepted their funding offers. The money will make a huge difference to communities and we hope it leaves a lasting legacy for residents to benefit from for years to come.”

More details of other successful applicants and their projects will be revealed early this year.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Christmas Cracker 2022 10am-4pm Lots on offer at our Christmas Cracker market. Unique and talented stallholders. If interested in booking a stall, please message all e...



Event