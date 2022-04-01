Look out for your polling cards

Posted: 01.04.22 at 11:41 by Mendip District Council



Polling cards for the forthcoming election for Mendip’s town and parish councils and the new Somerset Council on Thursday, May 5th will be landing on doormats over the next few days.

Mendip residents are being advised to check their poll card to make sure they know which polling station they need to use as some locations have changed. You can check where your polling station is on-line at wheredoivote.co.uk



If you don’t receive a poll card, you may not be registered to vote. This needs to be done by Thursday, April 14th to ensure you can have your say at the ballot box.

The easiest way to register, if you’ve not done so previously, is to visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.



There are a number of ways to have your say in the elections in May - you can vote in a polling station, by post, or by appointing someone you trust to vote on your behalf, which is known as a ‘proxy vote’.

It’s never too early to apply for a postal or proxy vote. People may be taking a holiday, or have plans that mean they will be away from home on 5th May, so make sure you can still have your say. If you’re thinking about voting by post, you can apply now, the deadline for postal applications is 5pm on April 19th. The deadline for proxy votes is 5pm on 26th April.

There is a wealth of information on Mendip District Council's website, which provides lots of details about the forthcoming elections on 5 May, including key dates. Access the information by visiting, Elections 2022.

If you have any questions or queries, please email Electoral Services at [email protected] or call 0300 303 8588.

